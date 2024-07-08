Zelenskiy Denounces Kyiv Hospital Attack in Russian Barrage

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian-launched missile attack that partially destroyed a children’s hospital in Kyiv as part of a barrage of strikes across the country that killed at least 36 people.

Ukraine’s Air Force said 30 of 38 missiles were intercepted in the attack, with damage caused by the remaining missiles and from falling debris. In the capital, images emerged of crowds outside the Okhmatdyt pediatric hospital in the city center trying to remove rubble from the scene. The missile struck a building where children were undergoing dialysis, Zelenskiy said.

“We will restore everything that was destroyed by these terrorists,” Zelenskiy said in Warsaw as he made his way to a NATO summit in Washington. “Undoubtedly, we will respond.”

The attack came as military alliance leaders were set to gather to discuss their future cooperation with Kyiv as the war stretches well into its third year. Although Zelenskiy will fall short in his ambition to join the alliance, NATO leaders will offer a range of security guarantees. The latest was signed in Warsaw on Monday, with Poland offering its backing.

Ukraine’s State Security Service said a preliminary investigation showed that Russian forces deployed a X-101 cruise missile in the hospital strike, which killed at least staff members and injured 10 others — including two children. The agency opened a probe into war crimes.

“The Security Service will do its best to compel the enemy to face the maximum revenge for any of its crimes, including the one against Ukraine committed today,” it said in a statement.

Kyiv, where explosions could be heard from the morning hours, announced a day of mourning for Tuesday as the death toll there rose to at least 22. In the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, steelmaker Metinvest said 10 workers were killed when a missile struck an administrative building. Some 140 people were injured across the country, authorities said.

Downed rockets include a high-precision Kinzhal ballistic missile and three Iskander-M ballistic rockets, the Air Force said.

‘Callous Aggression’

The US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, denounced the barrage as she cited the NATO meeting.

“This callous aggression — a total disregard for human life, jeopardizing European & Transatlantic security — is why leaders will make significant security commitments to Ukraine this week,” Brink said in a statement on social platform X.

Russian forces have intensified aerial assaults on Ukraine this year, primarily targeting the country’s energy infrastructure. The attacks have decimated the country’s power-generating capacity, including knocking out some 80% of thermal power production. They’ve triggered widespread blackouts, which previously were only common during the winter.

The attack on Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskiy’s hometown, injured 47, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram.

The missile barrage over Kyiv was the first such strike since late March. Missile debris fell in seven city districts, causing damage, setting fire to a business center, a hospital, private homes, garages and cars, according to Ukraine’s emergency services.

--With assistance from Maxim Edwards and Natalia Ojewska.

