Weak Rupiah Pushes Indonesia to Widen Budget Deficit Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s fiscal deficit is set to come in much larger than expected in 2024 as a weak rupiah increased the government’s financing and subsidy costs.

The budget shortfall is now estimated at 2.7% of gross domestic product, up from the initial forecast of 2.29% at the start of the year, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a parliament hearing on this year’s fiscal updates on Monday.

Excluding the pandemic years, that would be Indonesia’s largest budget deficit ratio, based on data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 2005. The level still falls under the legal ceiling of 3%.

Despite the budget fallout of a weak rupiah, central bank Governor Perry Warjiyo told the same hearing that policymakers may weigh a pivot to monetary easing in the fourth quarter to support economic growth.

“Rupiah depreciation driven by Fed fund rate uncertainties and geopolitical tensions has been adding pressure on the state budget, especially on spending and budget financing,” Indrawati said.

The wider budget deficit is driven by an 87 trillion rupiah ($5.4 billion) jump in government spending, pushing it past the 3,325 trillion rupiah set in the 2024 budget. Meanwhile, estimates for tax revenue were trimmed as weaker commodity prices hit corporates’ income tax payments.

Ministries’ spending sourced from domestic and foreign loans accelerated, while the upcoming regional elections added to costs, Indrawati said. Energy subsidies and compensation also rose to account for the depreciation of the rupiah that makes oil imports more expensive. The finance ministry expects the rupiah to trade within 16,000 to 16,200 per dollar in the second half.

Indonesia’s situation underscores the economic fallout that emerging markets have to deal with in a year marked by higher-for-longer interest rates in the US that’s propelled the dollar’s strength. The rupiah has since clawed back gains in July after touching a four-year low of 16,450 last month. Year-to-date though, it is still down 5.3% against the greenback.

The central bank would probably keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 6.25% on the near-term, according to Governor Warjiyo, although the monetary authority may consider lowering borrowing costs next quarter once the currency stabilizes.

He reiterated that rupiah stability remains the central bank’s focus, and that the currency will strengthen as good economic growth prospects attract more inflows. He expects the rupiah to average 15,700 to 16,100 per dollar this year.

“The pressure on the rupiah has begun to ease, thanks to recent developments in global economic data, particularly from the US. The Fed’s potential policy rate cuts could further increase opportunities for capital inflows in the second half of the year,” said Josua Pardede, chief economist at PT Bank Permata.

Spending Restraint

Said Abdullah, the parliament’s budget committee chairman, called for spending restraint during the hearing on Monday. “Projects that are not significant for boosting economic growth and job creation should be reconsidered,” he said.

Despite the bigger deficit, Indonesia will reduce its government bond issuance target by 214.6 trillion rupiah this year, opting to use some 100 trillion rupiah of cash reserves for financing.

Here is the latest budget outlook for 2024:

