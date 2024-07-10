Singapore-Listed Yoma Plunges Most Since 2021 as Chairman Meets With Authorities

A person riding an escalator reflected at the Singapore Exchange Ltd. (SGX) headquarters in Singapore, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. SGX is scheduled to release earnings results on Feb. 9. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. shares plunged the most in over three years after the company said its chairman Serge Pun is cooperating with Myanmar authorities.

The stock dropped by as much as 22%, the most since Feb. 2021. The shares pared losses and were trading at 11.8 Singapore cents, valuing the company at S$265.5 million ($197 million) as of 10:18 a.m. local time.

No charges have been filed against Pun, the Myanmar-focused real estate company said Wednesday in a Singapore stock exchange filing. Pun is in Myanmar’s capital and “has been meeting and cooperating with the relevant authorities, including the Central Bank of Myanmar, on matters relating to banking business,” Yoma said.

Pun’s business interest includes Yoma Bank, one of Myanmar’s largest lenders. Earlier this month, Myanmar’s central bank announced that action will be taken against seven banks including Yoma Bank, that granted housing loans that exceeded central bank limits.

The World Bank Group’s private-sector arm in 2022 decided to divest its stake in Yoma Bank after the US and European nations led sanctions targeting the coup leaders that toppled the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

(Adds central bank’s announcement earlier this month in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.