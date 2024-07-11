Yen Soars Over 2% as Japan’s Kanda Plays Coy on Intervention

Japanese yen coins and banknotes on a tray, arranged at a branch of Resona Bank Ltd. in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The yen surged more than 2% against the dollar after a softer-than-expected reading of US inflation, prompting reports that Japan stepped into the market to support its currency.

The currency rallied by as much as four yen to 157.44 per dollar in the minutes after the US economic data, with a spike in volumes reminiscent of past intervention by Japanese authorities.

Japan’s top currency official, Masato Kanda, told reporters in Tokyo that he wasn’t in a position to say if the move was intervention. He said authorities would disclose at month-end if one occurred.

“We see a big move in the yen,” said Takafumi Onodera, who’s in charge of sales and trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp. in New York. “The timing, after weak CPI, looks like it could be intervention.”

TV Asahi, a Japanese broadcaster, reported officials had stepped into the currency market. Daily newspaper Mainichi Shimbun also reported an intervention, citing an unidentified Japan government official.

US Treasury spokesperson Megan Apper declined to comment.

The yen has slumped over the past year, making it the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency. It touched its weakest since 1986 just last week, fueling a new wave of jawboning from Japanese authorities about their willingness to act to bolster the currency if necessary.

The spike on Thursday shared similarities with this year’s previous interventions, in which the Ministry of Finance bought ¥9.8 trillion to stem losses in apparent moves on April 29 and May 1. The yen’s Thursday rally was the biggest on a one-day basis since May 1.

Foreign-exchange brokers saw volumes in the hour after inflation data that were comparable to the year’s earlier interventions, according to traders who asked not to be identified.

“Certainly the extent of the move does suggest it could well have been intervention,” said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. “It’s quite exciting and does cause ripples on our trading desk.”

Kanda, Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs, stuck with a strategy of trying to keep market players guessing.

“Our practice is basically not to say whether we have intervened or not,” he said. “While some believe the move was a reaction to the CPI results, others say that other forces may have been at work.”

Yusuke Miyairi, a currency strategist at Nomura International Plc., said the fact that Kanda was able to speak in front of the media so late in the Tokyo evening is “quite telling.”

In the week leading up to July 10, foreign central bank usage of a key Federal Reserve facility rose to an all-time high, an indication policymakers around the world built up their cash positions.

Here’s what Bloomberg strategists say...

“If it was indeed intervention, the timing was pretty much perfect for maximum impact.”

— Sebastian Boyd, strategist. Read more on MLIV.

Regardless, sustained strength in the yen is unlikely without shifts in US and Japanese policy, said Leah Traub, a portfolio manager at Lord Abbett & Co. While US yields have fallen in recent weeks, the rate differential between 10-year Treasuries and Japanese government bonds remains well above its long-term average over the past decade.

Sentiment has been so poor on the yen that bearish wagers have dominated the market, even after the Bank of Japan in March raised its short-term policy rate for the first time since 2007.

Speculative traders have accumulated a massive bearish bet against the Japanese currency. Non-commercial traders now hold some 189,560 contracts (worth about $14.7 billion) tied to wagers the yen will fall in the weeks to come, the most since 2007, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data for the week ended July 2.

“I would expect more movement in the yen as a result of any data surprises just based on that positioning profile alone,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, global rates strategist at Columbia Threadneedle Investment.

--With assistance from Issei Hazama, Masaki Kondo, Robert Fullem, Christopher Condon and Alexandra Harris.

(Updates with prices, comments and context throughout.)

