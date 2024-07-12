Asia’s Biggest Alternative Asset Manager Mulls New China Funds, Bucking Retrenching Trend

A pedestrians pauses on a footbridge in the Lujiazui business district in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Banks in China kept the benchmark loan rate unchanged, indicating that the central bank is continuing to keep policy stable despite a recent surprise move to add liquidity to the financial system. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- PAG is setting up a China fund to lure domestic capital and is considering establishing another that will cater to demand from investors outside of North America, according to people familiar with the matter.

Asia’s biggest alternative asset manager raised about 3 billion yuan ($413 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund with money from local governments and affiliates in Jiangsu province, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. PAG is also considering raising up to $1 billion to accommodate interest from non-North American investors looking for specific China exposure for a separate fund, the people said.

PAG is a rare optimist on China’s prospects among global buyout firms at a time of retrenchment from some the biggest US and Canadian pension funds that have pared investments there. China exposure at TPG, Carlyle and KKR & Co. have fallen, while they’ve beefed up their presence in countries such as Japan, India, Australia and South Korea.

A spokesperson for PAG declined to comment. The finance department of Jiangsu provincial government said in a faxed response to inquiries that it had not invested in PAG’s fund, but had no knowledge of whether city- and county-level governments in the province participated.

PAG may raise the China-focused dollar fund under the Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership pilot program, which allows foreign capital to invest in China domiciled funds, after certain global investors outside of North America expressed interest for China exposure. The size may range from a few hundred million dollars up to $1 billion, the people said. No final decision has been made on how to cater to the demand and the plans could change.

Such a fund would enable the firm to cater to increasing appetite from Middle East and Asia-based investors seeking to bolster investments in China where the decline in the value of some assets is seen to be bottoming out, the people said.

Private equity industry firms can use yuan-denominated funds to tap local capital sources such as financial institutions and high-net-worth individuals. Warburg Pincus last year launched its maiden 3 billion yuan fund, while Coller Capital is raising 1.5 billion yuan as it expects more Chinese funds exits.

Separately, PAG will close the fundraising for its latest buyout fund at $4 billion this month, reaching less than half of its original target as investors balk at putting new cash into the region, people familiar said earlier.

Other large firms are seeing a drop in exposure in Asia’s biggest economy. Temasek Holdings Pte’s investments in China are now smaller than those in the Americas for the first time in at least a decade.

--With assistance from Mengchen Lu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.