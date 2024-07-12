Indonesia Offers 95-Year Rights in New Capital to Lure Investors

"Titik Nol", the ground zero of the new capital Nusantara (IKN), in Penajam Paser Utara, Indonesia, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Indonesian tycoons are leading the way in investing in the country's new capital city, with a hotel starting construction on Thursday.

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is seeking to temper investor concerns over land use in Nusantara by offering long-term rights, a month before President Joko Widodo is expected to inaugurate the new capital.

The local authority will be given more power to resolve any property disputes and overlapping claims, while investors would be able to get up to 95-year rights to using the land, according to a rule signed by the president on Thursday. Pioneer businesses could be exempt from local city tariffs and may be allowed to pay for properties in installments.

Jokowi, as the leader is known, has urged the government to accelerate Nusantara’s development to get it ready to host independence day celebrations on Aug. 17. He has since signaled that Indonesia’s move to its new capital may be delayed, as construction lags targets and no foreign investor has stepped in despite a slew of fiscal incentives.

The rule signals Jokowi’s concern over land disputes that have plagued the project since construction began in 2022. More than 2,000 hectares around the new capital is controlled by parties other than the central government, according to a Supreme Audit Agency report. Infrastructure building has also been constrained by the process of releasing land from their designation as forest area.

The government aims to complete the first phase of Nusantara’s construction by year-end, said Imam Santoso Ernawi, head of the infrastructure task force. The presidential palace along with clean water and electricity will be functional in July, while grounds will be ready to accommodate about 8,000 guests to the independence day celebrations.

