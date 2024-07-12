Nepal’s Prime Minister Loses Parliament Trust Vote, to Step Down

(Bloomberg) -- Nepal’s prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will step down after losing a vote of confidence in the country’s parliament.

Dahal failed to secure the necessary votes required after a coalition partner, the CPN-UML, withdrew its support and joined hands with a rival party, the Nepali Congress.

During the floor test, Dahal failed to secure the necessary 138 votes needed for a majority. This was Dahal’s fifth floor test since he was appointed prime minister in December, 2022, according to the Kathmandu Post.

Dahal, commonly known as Prachanda, is a former guerrilla commander who first became prime minister in 2008 after ending a decade-long insurgency in 2006. He heads the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center). He resigned one year later.

On this occasion, only 63 lawmakers voted in Dahal’s favour in the 275-member strong house of representatives, according to the Kathmandu Post.

