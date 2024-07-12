Thailand Expands Visa-Free Status to 93 Nations to Boost Tourism

Street food stalls in Pattaya, Thailand, on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Thailand welcomed 2.14 million foreign tourists in January, supported by the peak travel season and Chinas reopening, as the countrys vital tourism industry continued its revival.

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand will allow visa-free entry for people from 93 countries and territories starting July 15, an increase from the current 57 regions, with visitors allowed to stay for up to 60 days, according to the Ministry of Interior.

People from qualified nations will be welcome as tourists or for short-term business purposes, ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said in a statement. Also, the number of territories eligible for a visa on arrival will increase to 31, from 19, she said, noting that the rules must be published in the Royal Gazette before they go into effect.

Foreign arrivals to Thailand this year through July 7 rose 35% from the same period in 2023, to 18.2 million, generating revenue of 858 billion baht ($24 billion), the Tourism and Sports Ministry said this week. China, Malaysia and India were the biggest sources of tourists so far in 2024.

Also set for July 15 will be the addition of a so-called Destination Thailand Visa, which targets digital nomads, freelancers and visitors looking to learn skills such as cooking and martial arts, according to Traisuree. The new visa category allows holders to stay for up to 180 days and is valid for five years.

Another visa change will allow visiting students who earn a bachelor’s degree or higher in Thailand to stay for one year after graduation to seek a job, travel or conduct other activities, according to the statement.

