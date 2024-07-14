Dollar Up, Bond Futures Down on Trump-Win Bets: Markets Wrap

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, June 28, 2024. Wall Street traders sent stocks toward fresh all-time highs as signs of inflation cooling reinforced bets the Federal Reserve will be able to start cutting interest rates this year. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar rose and Treasury futures fell as traders ratcheted up wagers that Donald Trump would win the US presidential election after an assassination attempt.

A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback’s strength against peers climbed 0.2%, the Mexican peso slipped and Bitcoin touched its highest in more than a week. The moves reflect bets on the prospect of the Republican’s return to the White House ushering in tax cuts and higher tariffs.

Futures point to a rise in Treasury yields when cash trading starts in Europe, as it’s closed in Asia due to a holiday in Japan. Stocks slipped Asia, with Chinese stocks in Hong Kong extending losses after data showed momentum in the world’s second-largest economy weakened more than expected. S&P 500 contracts pointed to a higher US open.

“With markets pricing in a greater possibility of Trump 2.0, the US dollar will likely get some tailwinds while the Mexican peso and Chinese yuan could suffer,” said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. “Trump trades could be back in focus.”

Trump’s support for looser fiscal policy and higher tariffs are generally viewed as likely to benefit the dollar and weaken Treasuries. Yields surged in the wake of Joe Biden’s poor debate performance last month, showing the sensitivity of Treasuries — particularly longer-dated securities.

To be sure, there’s still plenty of room for surprises with almost four months to go in the US election campaign.

Shares of South Korean defense and nuclear energy firms also climbed, reflecting the ripple effects of US political developments around the world. Bitcoin touched $61,000 on Monday, against the backdrop of Trump increasingly embracing the crypto industry in a bid to court voters.

Monday’s action also follows what many considered a watershed week in the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation, with economic reports bolstering bets on two rate cuts in 2024.

“If Trump emerges as an even more obvious winner, then we should see the bear-steepener we saw after the debate,” said Michael Purves at Tallbacken Capital. “In terms of equities, I don’t think this changes the trajectory at the overall level, though some stocks which will benefit from lower corporate taxes and lower regulation.”

China

Traders will also be focused on the start of the Third Plenum, a meeting of China’s top leadership that’s expected to set long-term policy on a wide range of economic and political issues.

The People’s Bank of China kept its one-year policy rate unchanged, as expected. Economic growth fell to the worst pace in five quarters, data on Monday showed, adding pressure on Beijing to boost confidence.

“I guess the weak release is a good set up for the Third Plenum to look into more constructive policies to support the economy,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Monday

US Empire State Manufacturing, Monday

Goldman Sachs earnings, Monday

Jerome Powell is interviewed by David Rubinstein, Monday

Fed’s Mary Daly speaks, Monday

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

US retail sales, business inventories, Tuesday

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America earnings, Tuesday

Fed’s Adriana Kugler speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US housing starts, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing, Conference Board LEI, Thursday

Fed’s Mary Daly, Lorie Logan and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams, Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 11:23 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0887

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 158.11 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2775 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $61,583.88

Ether rose 2.4% to $3,278.25

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.32%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $82.31 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

