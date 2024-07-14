Chinese and Russian Naval Forces Hold Joint Operation in Pacific

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese and Russian naval forces recently conducted another round of joint exercises, according to China’s Ministry of Defense.

It was the fourth joint operation and took place in the western and northern Pacific Ocean, the ministry said in a statement, without providing further details.

The operation, carried out in line with an annual plan, was not targeted at any third party and had nothing to do with the current international situation, it added.

