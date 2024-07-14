Parts of New Zealand Told to Brace for Severe Weather on Monday

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand issued severe weather warnings for some areas as it braces for heavy downpours and gale-force winds on Monday.

Between 80 and 120 millimeters of rain are expected to fall in the Bay of Plenty, and a similar amount is forecast for the Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand’s MetService said. Both areas have been issued with an Orange warning, the second-highest. There are heavy rain and strong wind warnings for areas north of Auckland and a heavy rain warning for the South Island’s Tasman District.

The MetService said streams and rivers may rise rapidly, and there may be “surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions.” It warned people to avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously.

