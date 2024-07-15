Rio Tinto’s Iron Ore Output Rises, Copper Production Jumps

(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group said second-quarter shipments of iron ore from in Western Australia rose modestly even as Chinese demand softened, while the company’s copper output jumped by almost a fifth.

The increase in exports of iron ore, used to make steel, came even as the miner said Chinese demand for the alloy was “muted” as the country’s property market struggles to emerge from a prolonged downturn. China continued to be “supported by a manufacturing recovery and more resilient exports,” Rio said in a filing on Tuesday.

The production of copper, an essential metal for the energy transition, rose as output was ramped up at Rio’s mine in Mongolia.

Iron ore prices have dropped by more a fifth this year, largely due to a lack of demand from China’s property market, although that’s been partially offset by supportive policy moves by Beijing. Prices are likely to remain above $100 a ton this year, but could decline from 2025 on a wave of new supply including from Rio’s Simandou project in Guinea.

Rio, one of the world’s biggest miners, exported 80.3 million tons of iron ore over the three months through June. Guidance for its Pilbara operations for the full year remains between 323 to 338 million tons with cash costs of $21.75 to $23.50 per ton.

“The government has provided additional measures for the property market to destock the large inventory overhang,” Rio said “However, housing activity remains weak.”

All conditions have now been satisfied for Simandou to be developed, including the Guinean and Chinese regulatory approvals, the miner said. The Simfer mine at the project is on track to deliver first production in 2025, ramping up over 30 months to an annualized capacity of 60 million tons a year, it said.

Copper Output

For copper, production at the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine in Mongolia increased by 23% in the second quarter from a year earlier. Total output of the red metal was 171,000 tons, up 18% on the previous year. Aluminum production rose by 1% to 824,000 tons.

Iron ore still generates around 60% of the miner’s revenue, but Rio it’s making progress in diversifying its output. “We are growing with discipline in the materials the world needs for the energy transition,” Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm said in the statement

Rio is also set to bring its Western Range iron ore mine, which is 70% complete, in the Pilbara online next year. It also has five additional iron ore projects in the region, intended as backfill for its existing aging portfolio in the area.

The miner said it’s on track to begin production at its Rincon lithium project in Argentina, and is also moving ahead with mines for the battery metal in Canada and Serbia.

(Updates with additional details throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.