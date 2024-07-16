Hong Kong Mandates Banks to Issue Multi-Currency Green Bonds

Solar panels stand on the rooftop of a building in the Hong Kong Science Park, developed and managed by Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corp. (HKSTP), in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The hub is the city's biggest existing technology park and is currently home to more than 600 technology companies, according to the HKSTP website.

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong has mandated banks to sell green notes in three currencies, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A series of fixed income investor conference calls will be held from July 16 for the potential green notes offerings denominated in US dollars, euros and offshore yuan, said the person who asked not to be identified.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, will act as the city’s representative for the sale. Hong Kong priced $750 million digital green bonds earlier this year and sold the equivalent of $6 billion sustainable bonds last year in Asia’s largest ever green debt offering.

