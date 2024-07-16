India’s Vedanta Seeks $600 Million Through Share Placement

Signage for Vedanta Resources Ltd. is displayed at the company's office building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 6, 2020. The worlds most expansive lockdown to contain the coronavirus could slow the pace of distressed dealmaking in India, according to Vedanta Head of Mergers and Acquisitions Aarti Raghavan.

(Bloomberg) -- Indian mining company Vedanta Ltd. is offering up to 114 million shares to institutional investors, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.

Shares of the company controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal are being offered at a floor price of 440 rupees apiece, the terms show. There’s an option to upsize the offering by 38 million shares, with the fundraising potentially reaching $800 million, the terms showed.

Vedanta is joining a slew of Indian companies tapping stock investors amid surging valuations and increasing demand for shares in the country. India has become one of the most active markets for equities capital markets in Asia this year, with proceeds raised by initial public offerings, blocks and placements surpassing Hong Kong and South Korea, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

The floor price in Vedanta’s share placement represents a 4.23% discount to stock’s closing price on July 15, the terms showed. The company is planning to use the proceeds to repay or pre-pay, in full or in part, certain outstanding company borrowings or those of one of its units, THL Zinc Ventures Ltd.

Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt., JM Financial Ltd. and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are book-running lead managers in the offering.

