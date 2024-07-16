Japan Likely Spent $13.5 Billion on Yen Intervention on Friday

(Bloomberg) -- Japan likely stepped into the currency market for a second straight day on Friday, a Bloomberg analysis of the central bank’s current account indicates.

Tokyo’s latest market entry was likely around ¥2.14 trillion ($13.5 billion), based on a comparison of Bank of Japan current account data and money broker forecasts.

The bank expected its current account to fall ¥2.74 trillion due to fiscal factors including government bond issuance and tax payments on Wednesday, much bigger than a drop of about ¥600 billion estimated by Central Tanshi Co. and Ueda Yagi Tanshi.

The yen strengthened sharply by as much as 0.9% to 157.38 per dollar on Friday after producer prices data in the US. The move came after a suspected intervention on Thursday night, when the government likely spent $22 billion to prop up the yen following weaker-than-expected US inflation data.

The suspected second intervention, if confirmed, would be a fresh example of the government conducting a follow-up move after a larger-scale operation to keep traders on alert.

Bloomberg analysis of the central bank’s current account and money broker estimates earlier indicated that a two-punch operation occurred in late April and early May.

Japanese finance ministry data showed a follow-up intervention took place in October 2022.

--With assistance from Isabel Reynolds and Issei Hazama.

