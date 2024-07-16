New Zealand Inflation Slows More Than Expected to 3-Year Low

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation slowed more than forecast to its weakest in three years in the second quarter even as domestic price pressures persisted.

The annual inflation rate fell to 3.3% from 4% in the first quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Wednesday in Wellington. Economists expected 3.4% while the Reserve Bank had forecast 3.6%. Consumer prices advanced 0.4% from three months earlier, less than the 0.5% estimate of economists.

The Reserve Bank held the Official Cash Rate at 5.5% last week but surprised markets by acknowledging signs of a deepening economic downturn, saying tight monetary policy may be curbing demand “more strongly than expected.” The central bank sounded much more confident that inflation will return to its 1-3% target band this year, fueling bets that interest-rate cuts could start within months.

The New Zealand dollar rose after the report as traders scaled back bets that the RBNZ will cut rates as soon as its next policy meeting on Aug. 14. The kiwi bought 60.59 US cents at 11:35 a.m. in Wellington from 60.50 cents beforehand.

Investors now see a 48% chance of a rate cut in August, down from just over 50%, but continue to price at least two reductions by November, swaps data show.

Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank, said the inflation report was mixed, making an August rate cut too close to call.

“On the positive side, headline is still approaching target range, increasing confidence annual CPI will be in the band in the third quarter,” he said. “But the RBNZ is a true inflation-targeting bank and it will be concerned at the slow progress seen in non-tradables inflation.”

Annual non-tradables inflation, a closely watched indicator of domestic price pressures, slowed to 5.4% in the second quarter from 5.8% in the first, today’s report showed. The RBNZ tipped 5.3% in its May projections.

Rents, Construction

Housing and household utilities was the largest contributor to the annual inflation rate due to rising prices for rent, construction of new houses and local government rates, the statistics agency said. Insurance costs jumped 14% in the year.

“Domestic inflation continues to moderate, albeit slowly,” said Mary Jo Vergara, an economist at Kiwibank in Auckland. “Rental inflation continues to run hot, and services inflation remains elevated. However, we suspect we’re nearing a turning point as the economic backdrop deteriorates.”

Tradables prices, which reflect movements in global commodities and imported items, rose 0.3% from a year earlier, down from 1.6% in the first quarter.

Other Details

Non-tradables prices increased 0.9% in the quarter; economists expected 0.8%

Tradables prices fell 0.5% in the quarter; economists expected a 0.1% gain

Annual inflation rate is weakest since second quarter of 2021, when it was also 3.3%

