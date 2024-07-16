Philippine Casino Operator Hann Is Said to Mull $200 Million IPO

A player holds chips on a Baccarat Super 6 table inside Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.'s Casino Filipino Citystate, in Manila, the Philippines, on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Manila is counting on its integrated resorts and casinos to help boost tourist arrivals hit hard during the Covid pandemic. Photographer: Lisa Marie David/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine casino operator Hann intends to raise about $200 million in an initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter, which would make it the country’s biggest listing this year.

Hann has engaged investment banks for a share sale that could take place before the end of 2024, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The timing will depend on market conditions, they said.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daesik Han didn’t respond to mobile-phone messages seeking comment. Business news website InsiderPH reported on the IPO plan earlier.

The company operates Hann Casino Resort, the first fully-integrated casino resort in Clark Freeport Zone, a former US military base turned business and tourism hub. It is also developing Hann Reserve, a 450-hectare luxury estate in New Clark City in nearby Tarlac province, according to its website.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.