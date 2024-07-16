Rare Shooting Attack on Shiite Mosque in Oman Leaves Six Dead

(Bloomberg) -- Oman said six people were killed in a shooting attack on a Shiite Muslim mosque in Muscat, a rare incident of violence in the Gulf capital.

A policeman and five other people were killed, and 28 others were wounded in the attack, state-run Oman News Agency said. Three perpetrators were also killed. The agency provided little detail about the circumstances and said the incident was still under investigation.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on the X social media site that four of its nationals were killed in what it said was a “dastardly terrorist attack on the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque.” Another 30 Pakistanis were receiving treatment, it said.

The unusual shooting comes on the eve of Ashoura, a day when Shiite Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammad’s grandson, Hussein. Shiites in the Gulf Arab countries are a minority group with very little representation in government.

Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Albusaidi expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in “the brutal attack last night.”

A few Gulf countries witnessed a wave of attacks on Shiite mosques after the rise of the Islamic State group, an al-Qaeda offshoot that seized swaths of land in Iraq and Syria in 2014. A US-led coalition has extensively diminished its existence. It still operates in Syria and elsewhere and claimed a deadly attack in Moscow earlier this year.

