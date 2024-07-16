Russia and Ukraine Set to Swap 180 Prisoners in UAE-Backed Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Ukraine were set to swap 180 prisoners in a deal facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, a person familiar with the matter said, in what will be the sixth exchange this year managed by the Gulf state.

Each side planned to release 90 prisoners if the deal goes ahead as planned on Wednesday morning Ukraine time, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The exchange would bring the total number of prisoners exchanged under UAE mediation this year to almost 1,400.

The UAE has mediated numerous deals, not only between Russia and Ukraine but also between Russia and the US, such as when it provided logistical support and the location of the swap when Moscow released WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Russia’s foreign ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, and a UAE government spokesperson declined to comment. In early June, President Vladimir Putin said Russia was holding 6,465 Ukrainian prisoners of war while authorities in Kyiv were holding 1,348 Russians.

The swap was a further signal that the two sides have moved past the shootdown of a plane in Russia’s Belgorod region in January that Russian officials said was carrying 65 prisoners intended for exchange. Officials in Kyiv challenged this claim, saying Russia had provided no evidence.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.