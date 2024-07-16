Thailand Probes Deaths of Foreigners at Bangkok Luxury Hotel

(Bloomberg) -- Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered an urgent probe into the deaths of six foreigners at a luxury hotel in Bangkok on Tuesday, as authorities rushed to contain any fallout on the nation’s key tourism industry.

The bodies of the victims were found at the Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel located in Ratchaprasong in downtown Bangkok, an area popular with foreign tourists, according to authorities. Those dead included three females aged between 37-56, Thai media reported.

Four of the victims were Vietnamese and the remaining two were Vietnamese with US citizenships and died of suspected cyanide poisoning, Nation TV reported. Police and forensic officials were scouring the hotel for any clues to the cause of the death, according to a police statement.

Srettha, accompanied by senior police officials visited the hotel late on Tuesday. The premier has ordered officials to take urgent steps to contain panic among tourists and the public, according to government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

The chief of Thai national police Torsak Sukvimol has ordered officers to expedite the probe and determine the cause of deaths and track down perpetrators if any involved in the incident, the police said in the statement.

Tourism is one of Thailand’s key industries accounting for about 20% of total jobs and making up about 12% of the nation’s $500 billion economy. Srettha’s administration has set a goal of attracting 80 million tourists by 2027.

Foreign arrivals to Thailand this year through July 14 rose about 35% from the same period in 2023, to 18.9 million, generating revenue of 891 billion baht ($25 billion), the Tourism and Sports Ministry said Tuesday. China, Malaysia and India were the biggest sources of tourists so far in 2024.

(Updates with more details throughout, updates details of nationalities in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.