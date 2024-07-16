Why China’s Xi Is Pushing ‘High-Quality Development’

(Bloomberg) -- When China’s economy was unshackled from Covid-19 controls in late 2022, hopes were high that it would roar back to help power global growth. Instead, the country has faced a confluence of problems: a property crisis, towering local government debt, sluggish consumer spending and rising trade tensions. President Xi Jinping has been unwilling to pull out the big stimulus guns in response, fearful of encouraging another bout of debt-fueled growth. He’s focusing instead on high-tech and green industries in the hope they’ll provide a more sustainable basis for future prosperity, an approach summed up in a new buzzword: “high-quality development.”

1. What does Xi mean by ‘high-quality development’?

The term, sometimes translated as “high-quality growth,” emphasizes the quality of economic growth instead of the absolute pace. When Xi first used the term during a key party congress in 2017, he said China’s economy is transitioning away from a “high-speed growth phase.” He highlighted the importance of lifting productivity and improving the structure of the economy, as he called for more efficient and sustainable development. An analysis of Communist Party publications since then reveals an emphasis on six key priorities, including making the economy greener, more innovative and balanced.

2. Why does the phrase matter?

Key strategies put forward by Xi underpin China’s economic and political policy making. Understanding the phrases he uses for those can offer insight into how Beijing intends to shape the world’s second-largest economy, from the intent to boost self-sufficiency with the “dual circulation” strategy to the focus on narrowing the wealth gap with the “common prosperity” push. Xi’s consolidation of power over the past decade means people hang on his words even more as decision making can be more opaque, and investors are left to parse party-speak for clues. Xi uttered the phrase on at least 128 occasions in 2023, nearly double the mentions of 2022 and his most annual uses on record. An authoritative Communist Party magazine, Qiushi, published a collection of quotes from Xi on July 15 that focused on maintaining self-reliance and pushing for high-quality development — signaling that China will stick with the approach. The policy emphasis, while sometimes vague in its language, implies a fundamental change in the way government officials are assessed and state agencies are incentivized.

3. How is it playing out so far?

It’s difficult to give a definite answer because the concept is so broad. In an attempt to develop a framework for assessing high-quality growth, the head of the Guangdong province’s statistics authority developed some 41 metrics to evaluate everything from pollution to financial risks. In general, China has seen progress in some of the areas: The economy is increasingly powered by clean energy, and a push to develop advanced manufacturing and key technologies is bearing initial fruit. But other areas are seeing mixed results. The effort to reduce the economy’s reliance on property and local government borrowing is still unfinished, but has already weighed on economic activities and consumer confidence. Household income growth is still weak, and a measure of foreign investment into China turned negative for the first time.

4. What’s been the response domestically?

While direct criticism of Xi remains rare, his move to shun the old playbook of unleashing broad stimulus is spurring grass-roots discontent. The China Dissent Monitor, a project of US-based Freedom House that collects information on protests, says economic demonstrations have remained elevated since August, with many focused on labor disputes and the real estate crisis that’s cutting into household wealth. Compounding the discontent is a broad drop in wages among civil servants who have seen bonuses slashed in recent years as indebted local governments struggle to earn enough revenue. That risks disenfranchising the vast bureaucracy charged with implementing Xi’s vision on the ground. The domestic strife comes as foreign investors turn away from China, with direct overseas investment in 2023 slumping to a 30-year low.

5. What’s the impact on business?

Foreign companies appear less willing to re-invest profits made in the country, as tensions rise with the West and keeping cash overseas has become more attractive. A $7 trillion rout in China and Hong Kong stock markets shows the extent of the pessimism. Despite the need for bolder actions to counter deflation, the People’s Bank of China has stuck to its moderate approach toward rate cuts since the pandemic and relied on targeted easing — a strategy that has disappointed investors looking for more decisive moves. Beijing argues that the economy will become more durable over the long term, buoyed by emerging competitive industries and sectors. State media cite the country’s leading role in the production of electric vehicles, batteries, 5G telecommunications equipment, mobile payments and solar cells, saying China remains an attractive market for multinational companies.

6. Why are investors worried?

The unwillingness of policymakers to roll out strong stimulus risks magnifying the problem of weak demand, fueling fears over the possibility of “Japanification,” or China falling into a prolonged stagnation similar to what Japan experienced starting from the 1990s. Deflation worries have already deepened as prices keep falling, making it less attractive for foreign firms to invest. There’s also concern the country’s shift toward high-value add manufacturing may further raise trade tensions. Top officials including Premier Li Qiang have stressed that they don’t want to use massive stimulus that would boost short-term growth at the expense of risks to the future. Indeed, as People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng warned, the transition of the economy toward a healthier model will be a “long and difficult journey,” which will be bad news for investors seeking quick gains. China’s property market meltdown is an example of what happens when the government cracks down on debt-fueled growth. It’s caused a wave of defaults and persistent declines in home prices, exacerbating pessimism among investors.

