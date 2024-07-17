Ex-CIA Official Accused of Helping South Korea for Luxury Bags

(Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors indicted a former Central Intelligence Agency analyst specializing in North Korea on charges of working as an agent for South Korea after leaving the agency in exchange for luxury goods and other gifts.

Sue Mi Terry, now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, was indicted on charges of operating as a foreign agent for more than a decade, according to the indictment filed Monday at a federal court in New York. She is currently on administrative leave from the CFR.

“At the direction of ROK Government officials, Terry advocated ROK policy positions, including in published articles and during media appearances,” the indictment read, referring to South Korea by its formal name. The indictment also alleged that she never registered as a foreign agent, as required by law.

In return, South Korea provided Terry with Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton handbags, a Dolce & Gabbana coat, high-priced dinners and more than $37,000 in covert funding for a public policy program focused on Korean affairs that she controlled, it said.

Terry did not respond to a request for comment. Lee Wolosky, a lawyer for Terry, denied the accusations.

“These allegations are unfounded and distort the work of a scholar and news analyst known for her independence and years of service to the United States,” Wolosky said in a statement sent by email. “Once the facts are made clear it will be evident the government made a significant mistake.”

Terry is one of the more prominent US-based analysts on Korean affairs who has testified before Congress, made numerous media appearances and hosted conferences.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Intelligence Service did not immediately offer comments.

