HSBC Names Elhedery CEO, Turning to Insider to Replace Quinn

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Georges Elhedery as its next chief executive officer, continuing the lender’s tradition of picking insiders to run the bank.

Elhedery will take over as CEO from Sept. 2, according to a statement from the London-headquartered bank on Wednesday. He replaces Noel Quinn, who in April announced his surprise decision to retire from the bank after a more than three-decade career, including five years as CEO.

The 50-year-old takes the role less than two years after his promotion to chief financial officer. Before that, the Lebanon-born, French-educated banker had a six-month sabbatical that included spending some of his time learning Mandarin.

Previously, Elhedery was co-head of HSBC’s investment banking arm, and spent nearly a decade in the Gulf where he worked in various roles before running the bank’s Middle Eastern business. He will continue in the CFO role during the transition period and an announcement on his successor will be made in “due course,” HSBC said.

The HSBC CEO role is one of the biggest seats in global finance given the worldwide span of the bank’s business, which incorporates hubs in the UK and Hong Kong, as well as major operations in several other countries including the US, China and Saudi Arabia.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me to lead this great institution into the future,” Elhedery said in the statement.

His appointment as CEO is the third under Chairman Mark Tucker, who has led the bank’s board since 2017. Tucker is due to step down from the bank in 2026 when his nine-year term limit as a director arrives, though UK corporate governance rules allow for an extension in exceptional circumstances.

Quinn will work closely with Elhedery to ensure a smooth transition, and remain available to the group until April 30 next year, according to HSBC. He has said he plans to develop a portfolio career after taking a break. The 62-year-old has said that running the bank was an “intense” experience.

