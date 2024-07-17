Korea Seeks to Arrest Star Kakao Founder in Price-Rigging Case

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for billionaire Kakao Corp. founder Brian Kim, a surprise twist in their ongoing investigation into alleged stock market manipulation.

The Seoul Southern District prosecutors’ office is seeking to detain the celebrated entrepreneur after conducting a probe into alleged price-rigging that took place during a bidding war over SM Entertainment Co. in 2023. A spokesperson for the office confirmed it has asked courts to issue an arrest warrant over charges related to the capital markets law, but declined to comment further.

Kakao, the Korean internet leader Kim created, won a controlling stake in SM after an intense bidding battle with Hybe Co., the label behind boyband sensation BTS. Financial regulators have accused executives at Kakao and Kakao Entertainment Corp. of buying 240 billion won ($174 million) in shares of SM in an attempt to disrupt Hybe’s offer.

Kakao representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

--With assistance from Liau Y-Sing, Yoolim Lee and Jenny Lee.

