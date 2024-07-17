Latin American FX Slides as Yen’s Surge Undermines Carry Trades

(Bloomberg) -- Latin American currencies slid as a sharp rally in the yen undermined carry trades that are funded by the Japanese currency.

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Chile were some of the biggest laggards against the greenback on Wednesday, with Chile’s peso falling more than 1.4%. South Africa’s rand also slipped. A broader gauge of EM currencies was little changed, while stocks were set for a fourth straight session of losses.

The Japanese yen surged nearly 1.5% versus the dollar on Wednesday, a move that reverberated across global markets. The yen serves as a funding currency for carry trades — in which investors borrow in lower-yielding currencies to invest those that offer higher yields. The unwinding of those trades puts added pressure on emerging markets and Latin America especially, which has been a favored destination for carry traders for the past two years.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s forint, Thailand’s baht and the Czech koruna led EM currency gains for the day. Hungary’s forint is holding onto recent gains after central bank guidance Monday that increased the probability of a rate cut as soon as next week. The forint’s strength may help sway authorities toward a rate cut versus a pause.

Equity Markets

The MSCI gauge for EM equities fell for a fourth session, sliding some 0.5%. The index was led lower by shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, SK Hynix Inc and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

TSMC shares took a leg down on Wednesday after Donald Trump questioned whether the US has a duty to defend Taiwan. Momentum behind Trump’s presidential campaign in recent weeks is igniting expectations of a return of tariff-based policies — a negative for EM stocks.

“There are two reasons for weakness in EM stocks; the ‘Trump trade’ and weakness in Chinese data,” said Marija Veitmane, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Bank & Trust Co. “The probability of President Trump 2.0 has significantly increased, first since the presidential debate and then the assassination attempt. His proposed policies are extremely unfriendly for emerging markets—especially trade tariffs.”

Adding to woes, the Biden administration has told allies that it’s considering using the most severe trade restrictions available if companies such as Tokyo Electron and ASML continue giving China access to advanced semiconductor technology. The US is also weighing additional sanctions on specific Chinese chip companies linked to Huawei Technologies Co.

Concern about the restrictions spurred a selloff in tech stocks across the globe, with the Nasdaq set for its worst day since 2022.

