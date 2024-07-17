Nikon Expands Into 3D Printing With Eye on US Defense Market

Nikon signage during the 2024 CES event in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. The event typically doubles as a preview of how tech giants and startups will market their wares in the coming year and if early announcements are any indication, AI-branded products will become the new "smart" gadgets of 2024. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nikon Corp. is fielding interest from defense and aerospace companies in the US for its metal 3D printers, according to the Japanese precision equipment maker’s president.

“We are betting on many things...We are trying to expand the customer base,” Muneaki Tokunari, who is also Nikon chief financial officer, said on Bloomberg TV Wednesday. One foray is in digital manufacturing, he said. “Many in the defense and aerospace industry in the United States show interest.”

More Japanese companies are expanding into military-use products as the country boosts defense spending. Nikon, which is known for its cameras and chipmaking lithography equipment, last year set up shop in California after its acquisition of Germany’s 3D-printing specialist SLM Solutions Group. Last month, subsidiary Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. appointed Mike Mullen — a former US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — as a strategic adviser.

Nikon has also signed an agreement to jointly develop a handheld camera for NASA for use on the moon’s south pole.

Earlier this year, London-based activist investor Silchester International Investors said it’s taken a 5% stake in the Japanese camera maker and that it may ask for dividend increases, share buybacks or other changes to capital policy. The move pushed Nikon’s shares up by the most in more than a decade.

“One of my assignments is to ask patience of investors, while tackling my colleagues to please rush to make the products faster than the plan,” 64-year-old Tokunari said.

Nikon’s ceded the cutting-edge lithography market to Netherlands’ ASML Holding NV, but Nikon and Canon Inc. have both benefited from a surge in demand for so-called legacy tools to make simpler semiconductors such as those used widely in cars and appliances.



