China Ousts Ex-Foreign Minister Qin Gang From Central Committee

Qin Gang, China's foreign minister, speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. President Xi Jinping sought to rally China's private sector to help overcome "containment" by the US and other countries, in rare direct criticism of the nation's biggest trading partner. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China said former Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been removed from the Central Committee.

The ruling Communist Party decided to accept Qin’s resignation from the party body in a communique marking the end of a twice-a-decade conclave in Beijing that typically charts longer term economic policies. There was no reason given for Qin’s resignation from the Central Committee.

President Xi Jinping’s handpicked foreign minister was abruptly fired in July last year just seven months in the job, with his predecessor Wang Yi taking over the post. Qin stepped down from the country’s top legislative body in February, which meant he lost immunity from criminal prosecution.

The Central Committee confirmed the decision to oust former defense minister Li Shangfu, and Rocket Force’s Li Yuchao and Sun Jinming from the party, according to the communique.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.