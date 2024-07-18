Malaysia Ex-Premier Mahathir, 99, Hospitalized for Coughing

Mahathir at an event in Tokyo on May 24. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalized at the National Heart Institute since Monday, according to his office.

The 99-year-old was admitted for coughing, his spokesman, Sufi Yusoff, told Bloomberg News on Thursday. Mahathir has been in and out of hospitals over the past few years and has suffered heart attacks as well as Covid.

He was hospitalized earlier this year for 53 days. He is among individuals being investigated by Malaysia’s anti-graft agency for matters related to asset declaration.

Mahathir led Malaysia for nearly a quarter century in two different stints before his abrupt resignation as prime minister in 2020.

(Updates with details in third paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.