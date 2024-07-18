Prabowo’s Nephew Set to Be Indonesia Deputy Finance Minister

Traffic cones in front of the MPR/DPR Building, the complex of Indonesia's national parliament, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, June 24, 2021. At least two parliament commissions have had to defer meetings on Wednesday after hundreds of staff were confirmed to be positive for coronavirus, including at least 17 lawmakers.Photographer Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will appoint Thomas Djiwandono, President-elect Prabowo Subianto’s nephew, as a deputy finance minister.

Outgoing President Joko Widodo will make the appointment at 3 p.m. in Jakarta on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named speaking before the official announcement. Djiwandono will become the second deputy finance minister, with Suahasil Nazara remaining deputy minister, said the people.

Djiwandono, the finance ministry and Prabowo’s Gerindra political party didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters reported the planned appointment earlier.

The appointment of Prabowo’s family member to the cabinet could give the incoming leader more influence over state spending as he seeks to fund ambitious programs including free lunches for schoolchildren. Djiwandono is Prabowo’s key economic adviser, who has sat alongside Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati in June to discuss the 2025 budget.

The rupiah weakened 0.4% to 16,157 per dollar on Thursday, underperforming Asian peers while the yield on five-year bonds edged higher. Foreign investors have pulled a net $1.1 billion from government bonds this year due to concerns that the new administration will raise the debt ratio as well as whipsawing global monetary policy outlook.

“We remain confident in Sri Mulyani’s fiscal discipline and expect financing to remain manageable for fiscal year 2024,” said Jason Pang, a fixed income portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong. Government bonds may remain “range-bound” as US monetary policy may shift to a slight easing cycle and leave room for Bank Indonesia to be dovish, he added.

Political Dynasty

Djiwandono is the son of a former Bank Indonesia governor. He started his career as a journalist before working as a financial analyst in Hong Kong. His uncle, who is Prabowo’s brother, then appointed him to become deputy CEO of his conglomerate Arsari Group. Djiwandono holds a B.A. in history from Haverford College and M.A. in international relations and economics from Johns Hopkins University.

The choice of Djiwandono could also spur more public concern over the growing dominance of political dynasties in the country. Jokowi, as the president is known, has himself weathered accusations of election-meddling for being widely seen as supporting Prabowo when his eldest son campaigned to become vice-president alongside the former general.

“While Djiwandono may not have an academic economics background, his appointment doesn’t seem problematic for markets,” said Philip McNicholas, Asia sovereign strategist at Robeco in Singapore. “It may be that his focus will be on ensuring the implementation of Prabowo’s favored economic policies.”

