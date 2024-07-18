Sino-Ocean Says Some Lenders Back Debt Restructuring Proposal

(Bloomberg) -- Defaulted Chinese builder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. said a debt-management proposal is supported by a group of lenders amid concerns from other creditors about terms being offered in the potential deal.

The group backing the proposal represents about half of the company’s so-called Class A debt, Sino-Ocean said in a Thursday filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange. Lenders have either entered into a restructuring support agreement or are going through internal procedures to obtain the relevant approvals to do so.

The support “represents a significant milestone for the company in its exploration of a holistic solution to its offshore debt,” Sino-Ocean said in the filing.

The state-linked developer’s proposal involves $5.6 billion of existing debt. Creditors would receive about $2.2 billion of new debt tied to offshore assets, and remaining claims would be exchanged into mandatory convertible bonds or new perpetual securities, according to the filing.

An ad-hoc group of creditors told Bloomberg News it is “strongly against” the proposal and calls for terms to be improved. It said there is concern about a lack of transparency from Sino-Ocean and that an open call is being arranged for as soon as early next week.

Sino-Ocean suspended payments on all offshore borrowings in September 2023, one of dozens of Chinese builders to default on dollar-denominated debt as the country’s property crisis persists. The company said earlier this year that it would prioritize repaying local debt.

The builder also faces legal proceedings that could result in its liquidation. A winding-up petition was filed against it last month, and the first hearing has been set for Sept. 11. Sino-Ocean said in a separate exchange filing Thursday that its board views the effort as not representative of others stakeholders’ interests “and may impair the value of the company.”

--With assistance from Dong Cao and Jeremy Hill.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.