Kim Jong Un Meets Russian Military Envoys as Korean Border Tensions Rise

(Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with a Russian military delegation visiting Pyongyang in sign of deepening security ties as tensions between the two Koreas escalated at their border.

Kim received the group, led by Vice Minister of Defense Aleksey Krivoruchko, for discussions on military cooperation, in which the North Korean leader pledged Pyongyang’s support for Russia’s operations in Ukraine, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

The visit comes about a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin went to Pyongyang and he and Kim signed a mutual defense pact. The US and its partners said the trip firmed up the flow of munitions from North Korea to aid in the Kremlin’s continuing assault on Ukraine.

In the meeting with the delegation, Kim “extended militant greetings to the Russian army and people all out in a sacred war of justice for defending the sovereign rights and security of the state,” KCNA said.

Kim has been buoyed by the cooperation with Russia, receiving aid that supports his economy and military in exchange for sending millions of rounds of munitions and ballistic missiles to the Kremlin, the US, South Korea and Japan have said. Pyongyang and Moscow have denied the arms transfers despite ample evidence showing them taking place.

At the same time, South Korea has accused Kim’s regime of increasing tensions on the border with military moves within the 4-kilometer-wide (2.5-mile-wide) buffer zone that divides the two countries and floating thousands of balloons carrying trash across the border.

South Korea’s military conducted propaganda broadcasts by loudspeakers pointed north from its side of the border in response to a new batch of trash balloons being sent by North Korea from Thursday night, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Earlier this week, the sister of North Korea’s leader warned Seoul there would be “a gruesome” price to pay over anti-Pyongyang leaflets floated across the border from South Korea, indicating her country may raise the stakes after sending trash-laden balloons.

Tensions along the border where the two countries have positioned hundreds of thousands of troops have been on the rise for the past several weeks, increasing worries about an incident that could escalate.

For decades activist groups — many staffed by North Korean defectors who have settled in South Korea — have floated balloons carrying leaflets denouncing the Kim family that has ruled North Korea since its founding. Balloons have also carried payloads of US dollar bills, bags of rice and USB sticks with K-pop music to entice North Koreans to pick up the contents.

