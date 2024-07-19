Orban Vows to Continue Ukraine “Peace Mission” After Criticism

A broadcast showing the meeting of Xi Jinping and Viktor Orban, in Beijing on July 8. Photographer: Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he will continue his self-styled “peace mission” despite criticism from the European Union that he overstepped his nation’s role as the holder of the bloc’s rotating presidency.

The EU needs to join China and, assuming Donald Trump’s return to power, the United States to press Russia and Ukraine to start peace negotiations, Orban said in a state radio interview on Friday.

Since Hungary took over the largely administrative EU role on July 1, Orban has used it to elevate his own profile in international diplomacy, meeting with leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump.

Orban said he’ll continue to give updates about his meetings only after they happen, as was the case with his uncoordinated trips to Russia and China. Newly re-elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday called Orban’s efforts an “appeasement mission.” The Hungarian leader on Friday called von der Leyen “naive.”

The European Commission said on Monday that it will downgrade its participation in informal meetings planned by Hungary during its EU presidency, following Orban’s diplomatic forays to Moscow and Beijing. The commission will also skip the traditional visit of its commissioners to the country holding the presidency.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.