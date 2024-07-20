Extreme Weather Hits Parts of China With Heavy Rain, Heat Waves

(Bloomberg) -- Extreme weather continues to hit various provinces in China, with heavy rainfall and heat waves over the weekend.

A downpour in Ya’an city in the southwestern province of Sichuan caused damage to about 40 houses, with about 30 people missing, triggering the highest emergency response level, China Central Television reported, adding that more rain is expected through Sunday.

Temperatures topped 40C on Saturday in parts of Fujian province in the south, with the heat wave forecast to run through July 25, CCTV said in a separate report.

The northeastern city of Shenyang, in Liaoning province, issued a heavy rainfall red alert, the highest level in a four-tier-system, according to CCTV.

