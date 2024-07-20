Israel Says It Struck Targets in Houthi-Controlled Red Sea Port

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s military said it struck targets in the area of the Houthi-controlled Red Sea port of Hodeidah after the Yemeni militant group reported airstrikes aimed at a power station and fuel storage sites.

The strike followed a drone attack on Friday claimed by the Iranian-backed group that killed a man in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial capital.

The Israeli strike was approved Saturday by the government’s security cabinet headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah television showed video of flames and smoke raging in what it said was a power station and fuel storage sites at Hodeidah.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, a Houthi spokesman, said in a statement on X that the targets were civilian installations and that the group won’t stop attacking Israel and commercial ship traffic in the Red Sea.

