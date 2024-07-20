Panda Base in China Is Expecting a Baby Boom, Xinhua Says

(Bloomberg) -- A panda base in western China’s Sichuan province is expecting a baby boom as a number of its female giant pandas are pregnant or recently gave birth, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Twin cubs were born on June 29, the first pandas to be born at the base in Sichuan’s Wolong National Nature Reserve this year, followed by another pair on Wednesday, Xinhua reported. The center said several other pandas are waiting to give birth.

The Panda birthing season starts in July and continues until September and panda pregnancies last about four months, according to Xinhua.

