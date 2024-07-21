Floods Kill at Least 8 People in China’s Sichuan, CCTV Says

(Bloomberg) -- Floods triggered by heavy rain on Saturday in Ya’an city in southwestern China have killed at least eight people, with about 30 others still missing, China Central Television reported.

Rescue operations in the city in Sichuan province are continuing, CCTV said, citing a press conference given by local authorities.

Extreme weather is affecting large parts of China with 12 provinces issuing heat wave alerts, including Xinjiang, Shanxi, Hebei, Zhejiang and Guangxi, CCTV reported separately. Temperatures are expected to top 40C in some areas on Sunday, it added.

China’s central government allocated 350 million yuan ($48 million) to help restore public infrastructure in Henan, Shanxi and Sichuan provinces, CCTV reported separately.

(Updates with relief funds in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.