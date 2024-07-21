Samsung Union Plans Another Rally on Monday as Talks Continue

(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s largest union will stage a rally on Monday at the company’s chip production complex located south of Seoul, despite ongoing negotiations.

The National Samsung Electronics Union is holding a protest march in the morning at the Giheung campus and expects around 1,500 people to show up, its spokesperson said over the phone. The union website shows buses will be available for employees from other complexes, including Pyeongtaek and Onyang, to join Monday’s rally.

The planned event comes only days after talks between Samsung Electronics and the union, where the two sides discussed a framework and schedule for wage negotiations. The two parties plan to hold further talks in the coming week after the rally, news agency Yonhap reported.

Earlier this month, thousands of union workers staged a rally in the company’s semiconductor plant in Hwaseong, calling for increased financial incentives and additional paid leave. The NSEU now has more than 30,000 members, and its escalation of the dispute with Samsung’s management marks the first time the company has faced industrial action in its history.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.