Xi Vows Tax Reform, to Improve Budget in New Economic Blueprint

(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping vowed to increase support for indebted local governments and reform China’s taxation system, as the ruling Communist Party unveiled its long-term plan for the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s top leader pledged to transfer more non-tax revenue to local authorities battling a debt crisis and improve the country’s budget system, in a document published by the official Xinhua News Agency on Sunday.

The statement comes days after Xi wrapped a twice-a-decade conclave in Beijing where some 400 senior officials endorsed his economic vision. The document suggested that while China’s most-powerful leader since Mao Zedong is making tweaks to Beijing’s policies, no major shifts were ahead.

Officials will “establish a central-local fiscal relationship that has clearly delineated power and responsibilities, is coordinated with the fiscal resources and is balanced regionally,” according to the document. Beijing will also “increase local governments’ autonomous fiscal resources and expand tax sources for local governments.”

The lengthy report fleshed out more than 300 measures spanning economic, political and social issues as China confronts a growth slowdown and rising geopolitical tensions. Xi had vowed to make “high-quality development” the guiding force for the Chinese economy at the four-day meeting known as the Third Plenum, a vague slogan typically interpreted to emphasize the quality of growth over pace.

Other Highlights of the Report:

PROPERTY: Establish housing system that promotes renting and purchasing; Will fully give each city autonomy in regulating real estate

MARKETS: Vows to let markets play “decisive roles in resource allocation”

LOCAL DEBT: Set up a system to properly manage local authorities’ balance sheets

COMMON PROSPERITY: Regulate executives’ wages at state-owned firms, as well as mechanisms for controlling wealth accumulation

A communique published Thursday after the gathering reflected Xi’s desire to invest in advanced manufacturing but gave little indication Beijing would heed calls from some analysts to rebalance the economy or shore up domestic demand. Markets reacted poorly to the lack of policy signals.

Officials said in a press briefing Friday that Beijing would increase local governments’ financial resources and expand their tax sources, which could help relieve their debt burden and stimulate consumption. They also pledged to support private companies to lead technology developments.

