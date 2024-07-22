Airbus, VietJet Sign $7.4 Billion Aircraft Purchase Contract

(Bloomberg) -- VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Co., Vietnam’s only private airline, signed a purchase contract with Airbus Group SE for 20 A330neo widebody aircraft, worth $7.4 billion at current list price, according to an emailed statement from VietJet.

The contract, signed on Monday at the Farnborough International Airshow in England, will help boost “VietJet’s growing long-haul services as well as on routes with high demand in the region” around Vietnam, according to the statement.

The planes are “slated to replace VietJet’s current fleet of A330-300 and support the airline’s strategic plan to expand its intercontinental flight network,” it said.

(Adds detail from statement.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.