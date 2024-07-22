China’s LGFVs Set Dollar Bond Sale Record in Refinancing Rush

(Bloomberg) -- China’s local government financing vehicles, seen as one of the biggest risks in the nation’s debt markets, are finding some respite in the dollar bond market as government efforts to ease repayment pressures bolster investor confidence.

LGFVs have issued a record amount of dollar bonds so far this year, with sales climbing to $24.1 billion as of July 22. That’s the highest level since Bloomberg began to compile the data in 2013 and is up 79% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Laura Li, a managing director at S&P Global Ratings, expects LGFVs’ dollar bond issuance to continue to boom for the second half of this year. “LGFVs’ onshore and offshore refinancing needs and interest obligations remain heavy,” she said.

The issuance boom also underscores LGFV dollar bonds’ popularity as other high-yield options remain scarce amid a prolonged property crisis. The offshore dollar debt issued by LGFVs returned 4.62% this year to date, according to an index tracking the performance of LGFV dollar bonds.

China’s $9 trillion LGFV debt market was once seen as Asia’s top financial risk. Investor confidence has returned over the past months as the government sought to ease debt repayment pressure. Last week, China told state banks to extend support so some of the most indebted regions can refinance through mid-2027 and funds raised onshore could be used to repay offshore debt, Bloomberg reported.

“Attractive LGFV dollar bond spreads over onshore public bonds, coupled with local governments’ strong willingness in honoring their offshore bonds,” are key reasons to keep an eye on this sector, said Aaron Ni, investment director of fixed income of Asia at Abrdn Plc.

LGFVs still face higher costs from offshore issuance. Xuchang General Investment Co., an LGFV that invests in public utilities and urban infrastructure in China’s central province of Henan sold a $50 million 2-year dollar bond this June with a coupon as high as 9.5%. The bond was used to refinance a prior dollar bond.

Onshore, LGFVs have whittled down their debt piles as as regulators aim to curb the sector’s credit risk. LGFVs saw their largest quarterly financing outflow in the yuan financing market in the second quarter since Fitch Ratings Inc. began to track the data in 2018.

Beijing, meanwhile, has raised expectations that it is ready further shore up the sector.

Under a new directive issued last week, banks and provincial governments should help LGFVs repay their debt maturing no later than June 30, 2027, said people familiar with the matter. But LGFVs will be restricted from selling dollar bonds with a tenor of 364 days or less, unless the proceeds are used to refinance outstanding debt, said the people.

In its latest long-term policy blueprint, China’s Communist Party said it plans to shift more revenue to local governments, allowing regions to receive a larger share of consumption taxes. The move is likely to bolster local finances as the property crisis has eroded their major source of income.

The government had earlier introduced a series of support measures including a 1 trillion yuan refinancing program.

Even with supportive government policies, LGFVs still face major challenges.

“The weak underlying credit quality of large number of these LGFVs remains to be addressed,” said Judy Kwok, head of Greater China fixed income research at Manulife Investment Management. “We view that careful credit selection is key as LGFV’s underlying credit quality will become more important as and when government support changes.”

