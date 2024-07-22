India Sets Subdued Economic Growth Forecast as Risks Mount

(Bloomberg) -- India’s government set a fairly conservative economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year, concerned about mounting global risks.

The economy will likely expand 6.5%-7% in the year through March 2025, the Ministry of Finance said its Economic Survey report released Monday. That compares with 8.2% in the past financial year and economists’ projections of 7% for the current year.

The report highlighted slower investment growth by the private sector “because of fears of cheaper imports from countries that have excess capacity” as well as uncertain weather patterns.

The Economic Survey was released by the office of the chief economic adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech on Tuesday.

“The Indian economy looks forward to FY25 optimistically, anticipating broad-based and inclusive growth,” according to the report.

