Korean Air Set to Announce Boeing 777X and 787 Dreamliner Order

(Bloomberg) -- Korean Air Lines Co. is poised to unveil a significant order for Boeing Co. 777X and 787 widebody passenger jets as soon as Monday at the Farnborough air show, according to people familiar with the matter.

The transaction, for dozens of aircraft, would be a boon for the US planemaker, which has had to slow production over concerns around its manufacturing safety standards. Last month, Korean Air Chairman Walter Cho Won-Tae told Bloomberg the carrier would probably place an order as soon as July.

A spokesperson for Korean Air said the carrier plans “to make an announcement at the Farnborough air show later today.” Representatives for Boeing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

For Boeing, signing a new airline customer to the 777X would shore up confidence in a troubled plane program that’s already running several years behind schedule and is yet to gain certification. It’s an important endorsement of the twin jet intended to replace Boeing’s four-engine 747 by an airline that was once a major operator of the iconic, hump-backed jumbo.

It would also be a bright spot at Farnborough, a commercial air show that this year is expected to be light on marquee transactions.

Cho indicated last month that he was a little reluctant around the 777X, which would add complexity to the airline’s vast fleet of 161 aircraft, including around 14 types and models of Boeing and Airbus SE jets.

Korean Air would use the 777X jets to replace its two other biggest jets — the Boeing 747s and Airbus A380s — the largest passenger planes in the world.

In March, Korean Air ordered 33 Airbus A350s and last year added 20 A321neos to bring its total order backlog to 50 of the single-aisle jets. Along with Boeing orders, the carrier has more than 140 new aircraft yet to arrive.

--With assistance from Julie Johnsson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.