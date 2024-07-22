Spanish PM Sanchez Called as Witness in Wife’s Criminal Case

(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been summoned to testify as a witness in a criminal investigation into his wife’s business dealings that’s rocked the country’s politics for months.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado has said Sanchez will have to testify on July 30 at 11 a.m., according to a statement emailed by the court on Monday. The judge will go to the Moncloa government palace to hear Sanchez’s testimony.

Sanchez’s wife, Begona Gomez, is being investigated by Peinado under suspicion of influence peddling and private-sector corruption. No charges have been filed and the government has denied any wrongdoing by Gomez.

The criminal investigation by Peinado has reverberated through Spanish politics since it was opened in April. Sanchez, who threatened to quit in April when the probe started, has said the case is part of a far-right political and media conspiracy against him.

Peinado opened the investigation following a complaint filed by a pressure group with far-right links called Manos Limpias — Spanish for “Clean Hands.”

The investigation focuses on two main issues:

Meetings that Gomez had with the owners of an airline that was rescued by the government during the pandemic and which was also a sponsor of an African development center she ran at a private university.

Letters that Gomez signed endorsing an entrepreneur who was seeking government subsidies at the same time as he funded a masters program she ran at another university.

Press officers for the prime minister’s office and for the Socialist party didn’t respond to calls from Bloomberg News on Monday.

Gomez was summoned to testify as a witness in court on July 19, but made use of her legal right to decline to speak.

--With assistance from Macarena Muñoz, Thomas Gualtieri and Jorge Zuloaga.

(Updates with further details from third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.