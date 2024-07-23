Chinese Stocks See Worst Selloff Since January as Mood Sours

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks saw their worst selloff in six months as a lack of major policy support following the Third Plenum reinforced bearish sentiment.

The onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index closed down 2.1%, with materials and tech shares down the most. Stocks gained last week amid signs of purchases by the national team, but those activities have visibly thinned as the twice-a-decade political gathering wrapped up.

The decline “may be driven by fading national team support that propped up CSI 300 during the Plenum,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Marvin Chen.

China increased support for the economy with surprise interest-rate cuts Monday, but analysts say the impact will likely be limited. Data earlier this month showed China’s growth unexpectedly slowed to the worst pace in five quarters as consumer spending faltered.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell as much as 1.1%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.