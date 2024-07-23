India to Hike Capital Gains Tax in Setback for Stock Market Boom

(Bloomberg) -- India proposed to raise taxes on capital gains from equity investments and the levy on stock derivatives trades in a bid to douse the speculative fervor in the country’s $5 trillion stock market.

The government plans to levy a 20% tax on financial assets held for less than 12 months, up from 15% earlier, according to the budget presented in parliament Tuesday.

It also increased the tax on long-term capital gains to 12.5% from 10% on all financial and non-financial assets. However, the government raised the exemption limit for such levies to 125,000 rupees from 100,000 rupees earlier.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index declined as much as 1.8% after the announcement.

The move comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has repeatedly expressed concerns over the boom in derivatives trading, boosted by the influx of millions of new retail investors since the pandemic.

This influx calls for careful consideration as it could breed “overconfidence” and “speculative” behavior, the finance ministry said in its Economic Survey Monday.

Listed financial assets held for more than a year will be classified as long term, while unlisted financial assets and all non-financial assets will have to be held for at least two years to be classified as long-term.

Unlisted bonds and debentures, debt mutual funds and market linked debentures, irrespective of holding period will attract tax on capital gains at applicable rates, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.