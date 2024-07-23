Modi Government Leaves Borrowing Largely Unchanged, Bonds Lower

Nirmala Sitharaman departs to present the budget at parliament in New Delhi, on July 23. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- India’s government marginally reduced its annual bond sales for the current fiscal year. Bonds edged lower.

The administration plans to borrow 14.01 trillion rupees ($168 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday. That’s slightly lower than 14.1 trillion rupees estimated in a Bloomberg survey and proposed in the interim budget in February.

New Delhi also forecast a narrower fiscal deficit of 4.9% of gross domestic product, versus 5.1% in the interim budget. This is the first budget from the government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a third term in elections last month.

Bonds rallied initially on the lower fiscal deficit number, with the yield on the 10-year bond dropping by as much as four basis points to 6.93%, the lowest since April 2022. They reversed gains after the finance minister announced a modest cut in borrowings.

“The borrowing numbers have not changed much in spite of fiscal deficit being lower at 4.90%, so yields are up,” said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

The 10-year yield rose two basis points to 6.98%, while the rupee tested a new all-time low of 83.6925 per dollar.

Net borrowing, adjusted for maturities, will be 11.63 trillion rupees, compared with 11.7 trillion median expectation in a Blomberg survey.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.