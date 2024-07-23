International

Modi Government Leaves Borrowing Largely Unchanged, Bonds Lower

By Ronojoy Mazumdar and Subhadip Sircar
Nirmala Sitharaman departs to present the budget at parliament in New Delhi, on July 23. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg (Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- India’s government marginally reduced its annual bond sales for the current fiscal year. Bonds edged lower. 

The administration plans to borrow 14.01 trillion rupees ($168 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday. That’s slightly lower than 14.1 trillion rupees estimated in a Bloomberg survey and proposed in the interim budget in February. 

New Delhi also forecast a narrower fiscal deficit of 4.9% of gross domestic product, versus 5.1% in the interim budget. This is the first budget from the government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a third term in elections last month. 

Bonds rallied initially on the lower fiscal deficit number, with the yield on the 10-year bond dropping by as much as four basis points to 6.93%, the lowest since April 2022. They reversed gains after the finance minister announced a modest cut in borrowings. 

“The borrowing numbers have not changed much in spite of fiscal deficit being lower at 4.90%, so yields are up,” said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

The 10-year yield rose two basis points to 6.98%, while the rupee tested a new all-time low of 83.6925 per dollar. 

Net borrowing, adjusted for maturities, will be 11.63 trillion rupees, compared with 11.7 trillion median expectation in a Blomberg survey.

