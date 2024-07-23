Philip Morris Lifts Annual Profit View on Zyn Pouch Strength

(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. raised its forecast for annual profit growth on higher demand for its Zyn nicotine pouches, as enthusiasm for tobacco alternatives rages on.

Annual sales of Zyn will reach as high as 580 million cans, Philip Morris said Tuesday in a statement, up from the previous guidance of 560 million. The company, whose brands also include Marlboro cigarettes and IQOS heated tobacco sticks, boosted its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings per share growth to a range of 11% to 13%.

Philip Morris has been moving toward cigarette alternatives amid widening public awareness and concerns about tobacco, its longtime core business. While nicotine delivery products remain addictive, they contain fewer of the particles and chemicals that have linked cigarettes to diseases like cancer and heart disease.

The company said earlier this month that it would spend $600 million for a new facility to make Zyn in the US, a move to counter shortages that have held back growth. Alternative products accounted for 38% of net revenue in the second quarter. Philip Morris has set a target for more than half its revenue to be generated from such products by 2025 or 2026 and more than two-thirds by 2030.

Quarterly heated tobacco product sales were strong in Japan, following an expansion of the IQOS product range, as well as Greece, Hungary and Spain. In Japan, Philip Morris grew its market share for heated tobacco by more than 3 percentage points to more than 29%.

The shares rose as much as 2.4% before US markets opened. They gained 14% this year through Monday’s close.

(Updates with IQOS detail from third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.