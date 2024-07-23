Philippines Suspends Government Work, Schools Due to Typhoon

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines suspended work in government offices and schools in the capital region on Wednesday as Typhoon Gaemi caused floods, disrupted flights and forced people to flee to safer grounds.

The suspension covers Manila and nearby cities, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a statement. The move follows a recommendation from the disaster response agency to prevent any untoward incidents and to ensure public safety.

The nation’s weather agency warned of heavy rainfall in metropolitan Manila and other parts of the main Luzon island on Wednesday that may cause landslides as Gaemi heads towards Taiwan. The typhoon, locally named Carina, further intensified with maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 190 km/h, it said.

Taiwan has said it will suspend work, classes and the island’s $2.4 trillion stock market for the day as the typhoon approaches with strong winds and heavy rain.

