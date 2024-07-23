SkyLake Agrees to Deal for Korean Firm BusinessOn

Bridges standing across the Han river seen from the rooftop of the Lotte Corp. World Tower at sunset in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. South Korea is also set to report on trade data Friday, one of the earliest looks into how global demand was holding up in November. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- SkyLake Equity Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in software-as-a-service provider BusinessOn Communication Co., people familiar with the matter said.

Seoul-based investment firm SkyLake is buying a roughly 47% holding from Praxis Capital Partners and about another 24% from BusinessOn management, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The transaction values South Korea-listed BusinessOn at almost $260 million and could be announced as soon as this week, the people said.

Representatives for BusinessOn, SkyLake and Praxis Capital couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside of regular business hours in South Korea.

