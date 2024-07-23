UBS Dealmaker Von Hardenberg to Leave Lender After 24 Year Stint

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG’s head of financial institutions in Germany, Austria and the Nordic is set to leave after 24 years at the lender, according to an internal memo.

Florian von Hardenberg, who is based in Frankfurt, is leaving to explore new opportunities outside of investment banking, the memo said. FIG advisory — helping financial institutions with strategic moves and capital measures — has long been an area of strength for the Swiss lender in Germany and Austria.

Von Hardenberg will be handing over ongoing projects in the coming weeks, the memo said. UBS declined to comment.

